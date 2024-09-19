Ordinarily, the gap would be considered a healthy one, but considering Verstappen enjoyed 84 points' worth of comfort after just 12 races, he is being reeled in by a persistent threat.

McLaren star Lando Norris has delivered consistently punchy performances in the second half of the campaign, and has outscored his rival in four of the last five races.

However, time is running out, and you'd expect Norris must deliver a race win in the next couple of outings to truly haul himself into an overtake position. The next few races will be decisive.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2024 | Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Singapore Grand Prix?

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Singapore Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Singapore Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 20th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 21st September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 22nd September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.