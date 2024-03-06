Max Verstappen won the opening race in Bahrain with a 20-second advantage over second-placed teammate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari failed to deliver on pre-season promise, but neutrals across the globe will be keen to see how the Italian constructor rebuilds following a disappointing opening run.

Mercedes and McLaren each showed flashes of promise but look adrift of the top two constructors.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 9th March 2024.

The race begins at 5pm UK time.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 7th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1:30pm

Practice 2 – 5pm

Friday 8th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 1:30pm

Qualifying – 5pm

Saturday 9th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 5pm

