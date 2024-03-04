Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will mark the second race of the new Formula 1 season with another unusual start time for fans to savour the action in Jeddah.
Max Verstappen clinched a straightforward victory in Bahrain during the opening weekend with Ferrari failing to inspire confidence in hopes of a genuine title challenge.
Of course, while the signs are ominous for rivals of Red Bull, the bumper 24-race season is sure to throw up surprises at some stage or another.
- Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has thrown up plenty of drama during its initial three races, featuring three different winners: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Fans across the globe will be keen to see a similarly competitive race weekend in the desert of Saudi Arabia this weekend.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2024 | Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix date
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 9th March 2024 in UK time.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 5pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Thursday 7th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 1:30pm
Practice 2 – 5pm
Friday 8th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 1:30pm
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying time
Friday 8th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 5pm
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race time
Saturday 9th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 5pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.