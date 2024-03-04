Of course, while the signs are ominous for rivals of Red Bull, the bumper 24-race season is sure to throw up surprises at some stage or another.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has thrown up plenty of drama during its initial three races, featuring three different winners: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see a similarly competitive race weekend in the desert of Saudi Arabia this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 9th March 2024 in UK time.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 5pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Thursday 7th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1:30pm

Practice 2 – 5pm

Friday 8th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 1:30pm

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying time

Friday 8th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 5pm

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race time

Saturday 9th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 5pm

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

