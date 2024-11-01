São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Time, TV channel, live stream
Your complete guide to watching the São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream, including a full weekend schedule.
The 2024 Formula 1 season refuses to die without a last stand. A good result for Lando Norris in the São Paulo Grand Prix this weekend would set up a blockbuster final triple header to come.
The McLaren star took a bite out of Max Verstappen's lead following the Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, in large part thanks to a 20-second penalty suffered by the Dutchman.
Norris's lead stands at 47 points, still sizeable but not insurmountable, with four races left to run before the curtain comes down on another campaign.
For Norris to win the title, he needs to overcome Verstappen by around 12 points per race going forward. Essentially, that looks like Norris winning each race with the Red Bull finishing harmlessly away from the podium.
Of course, one crash, one slip, slide or slam could see Lando approach touching distance – or end his hopes altogether.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the São Paulo Grand Prix?
The São Paulo Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.
The race begins at 5pm UK time.
How to watch the São Paulo Grand Prix on TV
The São Paulo Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the São Paulo Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
São Paulo Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 1st November
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 2:30pm
Sprint qualifying – 6:30pm
Saturday 2nd November
Live on Sky Sports F1
Sprint – 2pm
Qualifying – 6pm
Sunday 3rd November
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 5pm
