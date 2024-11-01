Norris's lead stands at 47 points, still sizeable but not insurmountable, with four races left to run before the curtain comes down on another campaign.

For Norris to win the title, he needs to overcome Verstappen by around 12 points per race going forward. Essentially, that looks like Norris winning each race with the Red Bull finishing harmlessly away from the podium.

Of course, one crash, one slip, slide or slam could see Lando approach touching distance – or end his hopes altogether.

São Paulo Grand Prix 2024

When is the São Paulo Grand Prix?

The São Paulo Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

The race begins at 5pm UK time.

How to watch the São Paulo Grand Prix on TV

The São Paulo Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the São Paulo Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

São Paulo Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 1st November

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 2:30pm

Sprint qualifying – 6:30pm

Saturday 2nd November

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 2pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Sunday 3rd November

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 5pm

