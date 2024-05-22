The iconic Monaco street circuit is infamously tricky to overtake around, placing huge emphasis on getting it right during qualifying.

Norris punched in a qualifying time just 0.091 seconds short of Verstappen at Imola, while teammate Oscar Piastri went even faster, just 0.074 seconds off the Red Bull, before he was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding another car in Q1.

All eyes will be on Saturday's qualifying session to see whether Norris can keep dialling up the pressure on Verstappen as the season rumbles through Europe.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 26th May 2024.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

The Monaco Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream the Monaco Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Monaco Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 24th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 25th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 26th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

