The McLaren driver sits 57 points short of Verstappen with five races to go. Norris had outscored the Dutchman in each of the last four races prior to Austin, but he's rapidly running out of time.

Realistically, Norris needs to win in Mexico City to keep his title ambitions alive. He needs a big points swing in the remaining two races of this North, Central and South American triple header.

Elsewhere, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc will be keen to maintain his terrific form with five podiums in six races, featuring two race wins including in his most recent outing.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

The Mexico City Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 27th October 2024.

The race begins at 8pm UK time.

How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on TV

The Mexico City Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Mexico City Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Mexico City Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 25th October

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 7:30pm

Practice 2 – 11pm

Saturday 26th October

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 6:30pm

Qualifying – 10pm

Sunday 27th October

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8pm

