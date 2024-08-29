Verstappen remains on course to win a fourth consecutive world championship title, but he has now gone five races without a win, which is his longest barren run in four years.

Monza has been a happy hunting ground in recent years for the Red Bull driver, who won there in 2023 and 2022, but his and his team's form either side of the summer break is a growing concern.

With nine races left of the season, the pressure will only continue to build on Verstappen and Red Bull if they can't get back to winning ways in Monza.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 1st September 2024.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV

The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Italian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Italian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 30th August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 31st August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 1st September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

