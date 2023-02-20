Once the on-track action has been completed, the top three drivers will step onto the podium to receive trophies, before the winning driver and team national anthems are played.

Part of the tapestry of a Formula 1 race weekend is the podium celebration for the top three drivers at the end of a race.

When the formalities are complete, each F1 driver will spray bottles of champagne and have a stiff drink following a hard afternoon’s work.

Over the years, some drivers have collected a huge number of trophies and been regulars on the podium. RadioTimes.com brings you the top five podium makers.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Kimi Raikkonen – 103 podiums

The Finn’s F1 career lasted 20 years and only Fernando Alonso (358) competed in more Grand Prix than the “Iceman” (353).

One of the reasons why he had so much staying power was his ability at the wheel and consistency.

Raikkonen’s debut year at Sauber in 2001 was impressive enough to persuade McLaren to give him a deal for 2002 and he rewarded them by finishing third in a chaotic season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

He won his first race a year later in the 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix and finished on the podium in 10 of the 16 races as he challenged Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari dominance.

2007 was the year Raikkonen won his sole title and a run of seven podiums, including three wins, at the end of the season saw him win the title by narrow margins.

His final walk onto the podium came in the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix – his penultimate race for Ferrari.

4. Alain Prost – 106 podiums

Prost was the most successful driver through the 1980s and 1990s and it was rare to see him slide out of the top three during his entire career.

The Frenchman achieved is first podium in 1981, finishing third in the 1981 Argentine Grand Prix, a season that would see Prost also win his first race.

When driving for McLaren between 1984 and 1989, it was difficult to knock him out of the top three.

Only mechanical faults in the British and Italian Grand Prix of 1988 prevented him from finishing in the top two and he bowed out in the same way, finishing in the top three in 12 of 16 races en route to the 1993 title.

3. Sebastian Vettel – 122 podiums

Vettel took 122 podiums throughout his sparkling career and first emerged into the post-race celebrations in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix when his Toro Rosso won surprisingly in changeable weather conditions.

After that, he was a magnet to the podium and in 2011, he collected trophies in 17 of 19 races – a fourth place in the German Grand Prix and retirement in Abu Dhabi prevented him from getting a clean sweep.

More like this

2013 proved to be another trophy-laden year for Vettel and again, he was denied a full year of podium finishes by two races – a pair of fourth places in China and Spain.

Vettel’s final podium came in the 2021 Azerbaijan Grad Prix and was denied another that season in Hungary for a disqualification due to issues with his fuel sample.

2. Michael Schumacher – 155 podiums

Schumacher first stepped onto the podium in just his eighth race, as he came home third in the 1992 Mexican Grand Prix for Benetton.

It was the first of 155 podiums the legendary German would go on to achieve during his career and he would achieve the feat every year up until his first retirement in 2006.

Schumacher holds the record for most number of podiums in a single season. In 2002, he finished in the top three in every single race.

His made the decision to come out of retirement to drive for the new Mercedes team on 2010 and the three years he spent there did not go to plan.

However, his sole (and final) podium came in the 2012 European Grand Prix at the Valencia street circuit. It was undoubtedly one of the most popular results of that particular season.

1. Lewis Hamilton – 191 podiums

Hamilton did what very few other drivers have done and finished on the podium in his very first race as an F1 driver, finishing third in the 2007 Australian Grand Prix.

In fact, every one of his first nine races saw him step onto the podium with the number one spot coming in Canada and the USA that year.

103 of his 191 podiums have been on the top step and it seems inevitable he will make it to 200 if the Mercedes car can improve upon its below-par year in 2022.

He failed to win a race in the season just gone but did earn nine trophies from finishing either second or third.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.