McLaren star Lando Norris has enjoyed a superb season in 2024 and is bearing down on Verstappen, who endured a relatively ordinary, lukewarm summer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Lando Norris's late surge for the Formula 1 title in 2024.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2024 | Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

More like this

How many points is Lando Norris behind Max Verstappen?

At the time of writing, prior to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lando Norris is 62 points behind Max Verstappen with eight races left in the season.

Norris is sitting on 241 points, while Verstappen is perched on 303 points. The only other driver above 200 points is Charles Leclerc on 217 points.

Can Lando Norris win the F1 world title?

Yes. It remains both mathematically and realistically possible for Norris to win the F1 world title in 2024 – but his hopes could be crushed by one bad race at this stage of the campaign.

There's a maximum of 200 points, plus eight fastest lap points, to be claimed between now and the end of the season from races, plus three more Sprint races with up to eight points on offer per edition.

Grand Prix wins yield 25 points, second-place finishes yield 18 points – a gap of seven points. Taking Sprint race points out of the equation for now, should Norris win the remaining eight races, he would finish the season on 441 points, with Verstappen able to reach a maximum of 447 should he finish every race in second place.

Of course, that scenario is unlikely, but it demonstrates the knife-edge nature of the situation. If Norris can outscore Verstappen in the next couple of races, it really will be game on.

F1 2024 TV rights in UK

Every Formula 1 race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream races via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.