Also included is the Ferrari F2004 - with Schumacher's name embossed on the headrest - while there are a number of driver customisation items, including a "unique podium celebration".

Buy F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC from Amazon

In addition, deluxe players get access to an exclusive set of in-game items celebrating the Formula 1's 70th anniversary, while a Schumacher-themed Limited Edition Steelbook, is also available in selected retailers.

Lee Mather, F1 Franchise Game Director at Codemasters said of the launch, “Today is a celebration of all the hard work from the studio, and it’s exciting to get F1 2020 in the hands of our players.

More like this

“Celebrating Michael’s record-setting seven World Championships in a season where Lewis Hamilton is aiming to match his record is fitting. Adding his iconic cars is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and they will prove incredibly popular.”

For fans not after the deluxe Schumacher version, the F1 2020 Seventy Edition is also set to launch at the end of this week - on Friday 10th July.

Buy the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition from Amazon on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC now.

Advertisement

Find something to watch tonight with with our TV Guide