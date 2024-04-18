This is one of the few remaining circuits where Max Verstappen is yet to taste victory. A strong showing from the Dutchman here could open up a wide gap at the top of the standings.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez recorded a third second-place finish of the season last time out in Japan, while Carlos Sainz rounded off the podium to continue his stellar start to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Chinese Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Chinese Grand Prix?

The Chinese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

The race begins at 8am UK time.

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV

The Chinese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream the Chinese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chinese Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 19th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 4:30am

Sprint Shootout – 8:30am

Saturday 20th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 4am

Qualifying – 8am

Sunday 21st April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8am

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.