Canadian Grand Prix 2024 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Canadian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
We're a third of the way into the Formula 1 season and it's heating up on the grid, with Max Verstappen coming under sustained pressure from those around him.
The Red Bull megastar finished sixth in Monaco, and has won just one of the last three races - a drought by his lofty, unrivalled standards.
Lando Norris clinched victory in Miami before hometown hero Charles Leclerc stormed to victory in Monte Carlo, while Verstappen won at Emilia-Romagna in between.
Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports
To make things even more interesting, Verstappen has already talked down Red Bull's chances of a grand comeback at the Canadian Grand Prix, meaning his lead could be shaved down further as the season draws near the European middle sector.
Montreal offers the drivers a terrific challenge, with the likes of Norris, Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz finally drawing within striking distance of Verstappen on an increasingly frequent basis.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the Canadian Grand Prix?
The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th June 2024.
The race begins at 7pm UK time.
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV
The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream the Canadian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Canadian Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 7th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 6:30pm
Practice 2 – 10pm
Saturday 8th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 5:30pm
Qualifying – 9pm
Sunday 9th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 7pm
