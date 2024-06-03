Lando Norris clinched victory in Miami before hometown hero Charles Leclerc stormed to victory in Monte Carlo, while Verstappen won at Emilia-Romagna in between.

To make things even more interesting, Verstappen has already talked down Red Bull's chances of a grand comeback at the Canadian Grand Prix, meaning his lead could be shaved down further as the season draws near the European middle sector.

Montreal offers the drivers a terrific challenge, with the likes of Norris, Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz finally drawing within striking distance of Verstappen on an increasingly frequent basis.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2024 | Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th June 2024.

The race begins at 7pm UK time.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream the Canadian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Canadian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 7th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

Practice 2 – 10pm

Saturday 8th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 5:30pm

Qualifying – 9pm

Sunday 9th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 7pm

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.