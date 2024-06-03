Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
Can you hear that? That's the sound of corks being squeezed back into Red Bull champagne bottles. The chasing pack is coming.
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc cruised to victory on home soil in the Monaco Grand Prix, just two races after Lando Norris earned his maiden Formula 1 victory.
Add in a sprinkling of podium finishes from Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri and you have all the ingredients required to achieve the unthinkable: make Max Verstappen sweat.
The flying Dutchman slumped to sixth place in Monaco, and is already downplaying his chances of success at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend.
Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez is dwindling down in fifth place overall, while Verstappen's lead has been chipped away at by a snarling chasing pack with a taste for victory.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Canadian Grand Prix date
The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th June 2024 in UK time.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Canadian Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 7pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Canadian Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 7th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 6:30pm
Practice 2 – 10pm
Saturday 8th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 5:30pm
Canadian Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 8th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 9pm
Canadian Grand Prix race time
Sunday 9th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 7pm
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV
The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream the Canadian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
