Add in a sprinkling of podium finishes from Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri and you have all the ingredients required to achieve the unthinkable: make Max Verstappen sweat.

The flying Dutchman slumped to sixth place in Monaco, and is already downplaying his chances of success at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez is dwindling down in fifth place overall, while Verstappen's lead has been chipped away at by a snarling chasing pack with a taste for victory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th June 2024 in UK time.

Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.

Canadian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 7pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Canadian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 7th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

Practice 2 – 10pm

Saturday 8th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 5:30pm

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 8th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 9pm

Canadian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 9th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 7pm

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream the Canadian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

