Of course, the big winner was George Russell, who burst through the pack to seal victory in Spielberg, and Mercedes in general following several weeks of sustained gains.

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a strong run of form with his three best results of the season coming in the last three races.

Fans across the nation will be keen to see the British trio locked in another tense, tight duel at the top with Verstappen at Silverstone.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the British Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th July 2024.

The race begins at 3pm UK time.

How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV

The British Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 and free-to-air Channel 4 from 1:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, but the British Grand Prix is sub-let to Channel 4 on an annual basis.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream the British Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

British Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 5th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 6th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 7th July

Live on Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Race – 3pm

