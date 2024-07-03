British Grand Prix 2024 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the British Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
The British Grand Prix is one of the most hotly-anticipated races on the calendar, with three British drivers firmly in the headlines as we approach the showdown at Silverstone.
Lando Norris collided with Max Verstappen as he attempted to seize the race lead in Austria last weekend. The result? Norris dropped out of the race and saw Verstappen's lead extended as the Dutchman limped to fifth place.
Of course, the big winner was George Russell, who burst through the pack to seal victory in Spielberg, and Mercedes in general following several weeks of sustained gains.
Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a strong run of form with his three best results of the season coming in the last three races.
Fans across the nation will be keen to see the British trio locked in another tense, tight duel at the top with Verstappen at Silverstone.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the British Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the British Grand Prix?
The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th July 2024.
The race begins at 3pm UK time.
How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV
The British Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 and free-to-air Channel 4 from 1:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, but the British Grand Prix is sub-let to Channel 4 on an annual basis.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream the British Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
British Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 5th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 6th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
Qualifying – 3pm
Sunday 7th July
Live on Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4
Race – 3pm
