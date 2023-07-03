The circuit has been dominated by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes over the last decade, with the British star racking up seven victories at the track since 2014.

Watch the British Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 on TV and online

Remarkably, given his dominance in 2023, Max Verstappen is yet to taste victory in the British Grand Prix – though he did win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2020 – while Carlos Sainz was the benefactor of a chaotic affair in 2022 to claim top spot on the podium.

Red Bull star Verstappen is primed and ready to roll ahead of the trip to Silverstone this weekend with four consecutive wins under his belt, and fans across the nation can tune in to watch the race on free-to-air or paid TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the British Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th July 2023.

The race begins at 3pm, a traditional post-lunchtime slot for British fans, one hour later than the standard European race time of 2pm.

How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV

The British Grand Prix will air live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, but Channel 4 have the rights to show extensive live coverage of the British Grand Prix on their free-to-air channel.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream British Grand Prix online

Channel 4 are also live streaming the race via their online platform.

Alternatively, existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

British Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 7th July

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 8th July

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 9th July

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 3pm

