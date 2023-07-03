The Red Bull star has won his last four races and is yet to finish outside the top two this season, and Verstappen's ominous form has installed him as the overwhelming favourite to triumph this weekend.

Ferrari ace Carlos Sainz won the race last year following a day of carnage at Silverstone, which saw six drivers retire from the race, including three cars in the first lap - as Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo was flipped over and Alex Albon and George Russell both crashed out in the opening lap.

Fans will hope to see another dramatic British Grand Prix go ahead this time out, with a full weekend to savour the talking points during practice, qualifying and the race itself.

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th July 2023.

British Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 3pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

British Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 7th July

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 8th July

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

British Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 8th July

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

British Grand Prix race time

Sunday 9th July

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 3pm

How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV

The British Grand Prix will air live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, but Channel 4 have the rights to show extensive live coverage of the British Grand Prix on their free-to-air channel.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream British Grand Prix online

Channel 4 are also live streaming the race via their online platform.

Alternatively, existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

