Charles Leclerc punched in a solid performance to claim a much-needed second place finish in the Austrian Grand Prix last time out, but he knows he must deliver more big displays to maximise his potential output with Ferrari.

Watch the British Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 on TV and online

Silverstone rarely serves up a drab offering, and there are plenty of bubbling storylines as we approach the British Grand Prix – across the whole grid.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and storylines to watch ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

British Grand Prix 2023 preview

1. Perez waning, Ferrari gaining

Sergio Perez is under pressure. He started the campaign in sparkling form, with two victories from his opening four races, but has simmered down to achieve just one podium in his last four outings.

The Mexican driver was eliminated early from qualifying in Austria due to repeated infringements of track limits, a move that subsequently limited his chances of success in the race itself.

His downturn has coincided with flashes of greatness from Charles Leclerc, who finished second in Austria, while Carlos Sainz remains a solid top-six contender. Ferrari will hope to squeeze Perez as much as possible in the weeks to come.

2. British stars on the rise

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had built a solid platform in the weeks leading up to Austria, and there's said to be a major upgrade to their Mercedes cars coming at Silverstone. They look like genuine contenders for the podium in the British Grand Prix.

And let's not forget Lando Norris, who finished fourth in Spielberg following a blockbuster display in a dismal season with McLaren.

It was the team's highest individual performance of the season so far, aided by former teammate Sainz's post-race penalty – and demotion – for exceeding track limits. He will be determined to put in another top performance on home soil.

More like this

Lando Norris was in fine form in Austria. Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

3. Max Verstappen's British Grand Prix drought(ish) to end?

Max Verstappen has never won the British Grand Prix. OK, so he won the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone... but it technically wasn't the British Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver looks imperious in 2023, untouchable, and is a strong candidate to go all the way and record a full British Grand Prix victory this weekend.

British Grand Prix 2023 prediction

How can we predict anyone else? Perez's form has collapsed, Ferrari aren't able to challenge for top spot yet (nor Mercedes), Fernando Alonso would need to ride the tyres off his Aston Martin to clinch a victory, and so we're left with another Verstappen triumph on the cards.

Don't rule out a chaotic crash or some other controversial moment that could change the shape of the race, but without a major moment, this is only going one way.

RadioTimes.com British GP predicted winner: Max Verstappen

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.