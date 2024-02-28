Max Verstappen is aiming to clinch his fourth successive world title following a period of total dominance from Red Bull, though Ferrari and Mercedes will be determined to close the gap this time around.

There are usually plenty of questions swirling around at this time of year before the racing begins, but they will start to be answered earlier than usual in 2024 due to the first race of the season taking place on Saturday.

Grands Prix are usually held on Sundays, but the Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead on Saturday 2nd March due to a knock-on effect of Ramadan on the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was due to be held on the weekend of Saturday 9th to Sunday 10th March, but the Islamic holy month begins on the Sunday, leading the race in Riyadh to be scheduled for Saturday.

FIA rules dictate there must be seven full days between races, meaning the Bahrain Grand Prix was brought forward to Saturday 2nd March to accommodate.

The changes mean that practice will begin on Thursday for the first two race weekends, and qualifying will be held on each Friday.

The only other Saturday race of the season will be staged in Las Vegas in November. The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was also held on a Saturday to ensure maximum convenience for viewership across the world, despite the late start time on the Strip.

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 29th February

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Friday 1st March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 4pm

Saturday 2nd March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 3pm

