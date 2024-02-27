Red Bull enjoyed an excellent testing period, with reports suggesting their car has plenty more to give and that Max Verstappen's team kept a few shackles on their machine to keep opponents guessing their true pace.

Ferrari also experienced a very positive testing period, with the iconic Italian constructor likely to be the closest team to challenge Red Bull for honours in 2024.

This opening blast around the desert of Sakhir will offer teams plenty more data to scrape and give an idea of what to expect in 2024 for the legions of fans gearing up for another high-octane year of elite motorsport.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

The race begins at 3pm UK time.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV

The Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Bahrain Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 29th February

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Friday 1st March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 4pm

Saturday 2nd March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 3pm

