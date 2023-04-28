Not only will fans be able to soak up the usual highs of qualifying and the race itself, but the sprint format returns, leading to a reshuffled schedule and extra potential drama to savour.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix boasts a packed weekend full of action to be broadcast live to TV screens across the globe this weekend.

The unforgiving walls adorning this Baku street circuit are infamous. Pushing too hard in the sprint race could easily result in calamity for any driver on the grid, but not pushing hard enough would offer opportunities for the bold and brave behind.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen takes an early season lead into this one, though Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will be determined to remain within touching distance for as long as possible.

Mercedes showed signs of life in Australia as Lewis Hamilton finished second, while Aston Martin have shown no signs of slowing down with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finishing third and fourth last time out.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th April 2023.

The race begins at 12pm – a far more reasonable hour for UK fans than last time out in Australia.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am on Sunday 30th April.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 28th April

From 10am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Saturday 29th April

From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 10:30am

Sprint – 2:30pm

Sunday 30th April

From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 12pm

