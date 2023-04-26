Baku boasts an eye-catching circuit with a balanced blend of high speed corners and tight, intricate street sections that usually always throws up a dramatic moment or 12.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is always a highlight of the Formula 1 calendar – after all, how many world sporting events require tactical navigation of a 900-year-old fortress?

Formula 1 fans will be pleased to know that this weekend marks the start of an F1 double header – comprising Baku and Miami – following a stop-start beginning of the 2023 season.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has opened up an inevitable early lead but as he knows all too well, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix shows little mercy and one miscalculation could permit the unforgiving walls to take a chomp out of your car.

Verstappen will enter every race this season as the favourite, though Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will be on hand to sweep up after any mistakes and Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso will continue to position himself nicely in his bid to become the best of the rest.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th April 2023.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 12pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice and qualifying times

All UK time.

Friday 28th April

From 10am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Saturday 29th April

From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 10:30am

Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 29th April

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 2:30pm

Azerbaijan Grand Prix race time

Sunday 30th April

From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 12pm

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am on Sunday 30th April.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

