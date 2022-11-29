Reigning champions France and pre-tournament favourites Brazil are among the few teams to have secured their place in the Round of 16 after just two matches.

The World Cup 2022 is boiling up nicely towards the end of the group stages with teams beginning to extend their stays in Qatar by reaching the knockout rounds.

A series of shock victories, followed up by defeats in the case of Saudi Arabia and Japan, has led to many groups being tightly contested going into the third round of group stage encounters.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of teams left in the World Cup 2022.

Which teams are left in the World Cup 2022?

As of 3pm, Tuesday 29th November, only two teams have been eliminated from the tournament so far.

That leaves 30 teams in the hunt for progression to the knockout rounds. The list below will be whittled down to just 16 by the end of the week.

Group A: Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Which teams have qualified for World Cup 2022 knockout rounds?

Group A: -

Group B: -

Group C: -

Group D: France

Group E: -

Group F: -

Group G: Brazil

Group H: Portugal

