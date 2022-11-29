Yellow card rules at the tournament could see a bunch of big names rested, especially if those players' teams are home and dry into the knockout rounds.

The World Cup 2022 is edging closer to the knockout rounds with teams thinking strategically about how they deploy their finest talents in the final round of group stage games.

No major tournament will come and go without key players being ruled out of major games, either due to red cards or collecting multiple yellows in their opening games.

As we wait to see if any major names are handed bans, we run through the current suspension rules issued by FIFA to see who is under threat.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the suspension rules at the World Cup 2022.

World Cup 2022 suspension rules – do yellow cards carry over into knockout rounds?

If any player collects two yellow cards at the World Cup 2022, they will be banned for one match.

If a player picks up two yellows in a game, or a straight red card, they will obviously be sent off and will be suspended for the following match.

Yellow card tallies will remain throughout the three rounds of group stage matches until the quarter-finals. If a player collects one yellow card in the group stage and one in the quarter-finals, that would result in the player being suspended for the semi-finals.

Following the quarter-finals, yellow card tallies will be wiped clean, meaning an accumulation of yellow cards cannot rule a player out of the final.

Previous rules have meant that yellow card tallies have been wiped clean after the group stages. The 2022 tournament rules have been amended to ensure players don't miss the final through yellow cards, though players do need to navigate through five matches without picking up two yellow cards, which could be challenging for many.

Expect more than a few suspensions during this tournament.

