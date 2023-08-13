The huge viewing figures, which only take into account those watching on TV sets rather than streaming online, made the match ITV's second biggest peak audience this year, behind the Grand National with 7.5 million, with 58 per cent of the television audience at the time tuning into watch yesterday's match.

Meanwhile, Australia's semi-final against France earlier in the day was watched by a peak of 3.7 million viewers, making it the biggest non-England game of the competition so far. The tournament as a whole has been streamed 13 million times on ITVX.

Lauren Hemp during the Women's World Cup Quarter Final match between England and Colombia Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

At the start of the tournament former England international Karen Carney selected several key players to watch exclusively for RadioTimes.com, with Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Mary Earps being her picks out of the England team.

The semi-finals will take place this upcoming week, before the final on Sunday. If England prevail against Australia, they would then be taking on the winner of the match-up between Sweden and Spain.

Going into the tournament the USA were the early favourites, but Sweden managed to knock them out on penalties during the round of 16. Meanwhile Germany, another of the bookies' favourites, were knocked out during the group stages, in which they won against Morocco, but drew to South Korea and lost to Colombia.

