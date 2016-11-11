Wembley Stadium

Friday 11th November

Age old rivals England and Scotland meet at Wembley on Friday for their first competitive fixture since 1999. The two teams last took to the pitch in 2014, when England secured a 3-1 win in a friendly. Indeed, the team currently sits at the top of Group F, three points above Scotland who, despite an early decisive victory against Malta, have been left on the back foot thanks to defeat to Slovakia and a draw with Lithuania.

Come Friday, will the home nation be able to secure their 48th win against their northern rivals? Tune into ITV for kick off at 7:45pm.