Dwight Gayle could be the centre of attention at the Hawthorns having starred on loan for the Baggies last season.

The striker bagged 23 goals in 39 Championship games but proved too costly to sign on a permanent deal last summer.

West Brom were stunned at the weekend after a defeat to struggling Wigan, but remain six points clear of third-place Fulham as they hunt down a return to the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Newcastle?

West Brom v Newcastle will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

What channel is West Brom v Newcastle?

The game won't be shown on TV. It will be shown exclusively online, though you will be able to cast the game to your TV.

How to live stream West Brom v Newcastle

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Away ties at leading Championship teams are among the trickiest fixtures to navigate.

So many Premier League teams have fallen at this hurdle, particularly those in the lower half, with negligible difference in quality and the second-tier side brimming with confidence.

Newcastle have struggled for goals in recent games, they have failed to break teams down, and could be in for a stern test here.

Gayle has the knack of finding the net against Championship teams, and could do again, but West Brom will feel confident of nicking this one.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Newcastle