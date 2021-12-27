What channel is Watford v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham are ending a terrific calendar year with a whimper as they prepare to face Watford in the next batch of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hammers have lost four of their last five games in all competitions. The other encounter was a drab goalless draw with Burnley.

David Moyes is under pressure to ensure that his side rediscover their form before they slide too far away from the top four – or even top six – as fans’ expectations have crept up throughout the season.

Watford are back in action after a COVID-enforced break on Boxing Day. They also arrive into this clash in a poor run of form having lost their last four Premier League matches.

Claudio Ranieri may have only been hired by the Hornets in October but given the owners’ penchant for repeatedly dipping their toes in the managerial pool, the Italian boss will need to start picking up victories.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Watford v West Ham?

Watford v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 28th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Burnley on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Watford v West Ham online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Watford v West Ham on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Watford v West Ham team news

Watford predicted XI: Bachman; Femenia, Sierralta, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka; Dennis, Cleverley, Sissoko, Pedro; King

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Soucek, Kral, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Watford v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Watford v West Ham

West Ham simply need to win this one. Defeat could see two more teams slide past them and they’d be unlikely to reclaim their place among the elite.

Michail Antonio finally ended his nine-game goal drought with a strike against Southampton. He will hope it’s the start of a fresh purple patch.

Watford have reported fresh COVID cases this week. The players’ identities have not been confirmed, but it’s another blow for Ranieri who could be starting to feel a little uncomfortable in the hot seat after this one.

Our prediction: Watford 0-1 West Ham (8/1 at bet365)

