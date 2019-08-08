Battlers like Troy Deeney simply know how to get the job done, while Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra have added a wildcard spark to their ranks.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Watford kits for 2019/20.

Watford home kit 2019/20

Watford love a bold new look. They've gone from all-yellow to black panels to fades to stripes and back again.

More like this

Now the Hornets will be decked out in yellow and black halves with a red trim to match their badge.

Watford away kit 2019/20

Watford have gone for an all-navy away kit this season, with the three adidas stripes falling below the arm, rather than riding on top.

How to buy the Watford kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Watford kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Watford club shop and website.

Advertisement

Check out the latest prices for the Watford home kit on their official website.