The Gers will be desperate to record their first major piece of silverware since 2011.

League One side Stranraer face a tough task keeping out Gerrard’s rampant Rangers but will head to Glasgow with nothing to fear and a point to prove.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Stranraer game on TV and online.

What time is Rangers v Stranraer?

Rangers v Stranraer will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 17th January 2020.

What channel is Rangers v Stranraer?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:00pm.

It costs just £11.99 per month for Sky customers or £120 for an annual pass and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight matches every weekend.

How to live stream Rangers v Stranraer

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

This all boils down to Rangers desire to win.

Gerrard will ensure his men respect their opponents and don’t let complacency creep in the hunt for silverware.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Stranraer