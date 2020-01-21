Frank Lampard’s men are inconsistent but remain five points clear of the chasing pack who have struggled to build momentum of their own.

Arsenal may be too far short of the top four to even consider a late surge but Mikel Arteta will hope to secure European football of some sort this season.

He has stabilised the Gunners’ displays following a string of draws to kick-start his reign though wins will be needed to salvage this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020.

What channel is Chelsea v Arsenal?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Chelsea are an all-or-nothing team with very little in between. They predominantly either win or lose, with just three draws to their name in 2019/20.

Arsenal are virtually the opposite with 11 draws – more than any other side in the league.

Expect goals from two solid attacking units.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal