What channel is Wales v Denmark Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales’ Euro 2020 knockout campaign gets underway against Denmark on Saturday with boss Rob Page seeking to emulate or perhaps better the nation’s success at the Euros five years ago.

There are now just three Euro 2020 fixtures between Wales and the final at Wembley come July – and their path could lead to them meeting England in the semis.

But before then they must overcome a Denmark side that earned a major morale boost in the 4-1 thrashing of Russia in their final group game that booked their spot in the last-16.

Danish fans are able to travel to this game, while Welsh fans cannot enter the Netherlands. It means there may only be a handful of local supporters cheering on Gareth Bale and co. in Amsterdam.

Both sides will point to strong performances at times in the group stage as proof that they can overcome the other this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Denmark on TV and online.

When is Wales v Denmark on TV?

Wales v Denmark will take place on Saturday 26th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Denmark will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the knockout stage will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Wales v Denmark on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

This match is also available in Wales on S4C.

How to live stream Wales v Denmark online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wales v Denmark team news

Wales: Ethan Ampadu is suspended for this game after picking up a red card against Italy but, apart from that, Page has a full squad to choose from.

The boss could start with roughly the same XI that beat Turkey in the group stage, with Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell and Daniel James making up the midfield.

Denmark: The Danes should stick with three at the back and deploy Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle on the wings. Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will sit in front of the defence.

Don’t be surprised if Denmark are unchanged and the young Mikkel Damsgaard again starts in attack. However, both Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen are pushing for a start. The big men Andreas Cornelius and Jonas Wind are likely to be reserved in case Denmark need to chase the game late on.

Our prediction: Wales v Denmark

Wales have held their own once again in this tournament and proved against Turkey that they can outclass opponents with the likes of Bale, Ramsey and James capable of delivering that killer blow.

The issue, however, is how they will fare against a Denmark side rejuvenated from the horrific incident involving Christian Eriksen and now with form and positivity on their side.

Denmark were emphatic against the Russians and their formation focuses on attacking play. The Welsh will have to keep up with the tempo – and over 90 minutes this could prove their downfall.

Our prediction: Wales 1-2 Denmark (9/1 at bet365)

