Ukraine v England prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

England continue their quest for a maiden European Championship when they head to Rome to take on Ukraine in the quarter-final round of the Euro 2020 fixtures.

Advertisement

Gareth Southgate’s England avenged their Euro 96 semi-final defeat to the Germans with a stunning 2-0 win at Wembley in the round of 16 to leave a nation dreaming.

England are yet to concede a goal in their four fixtures at Wembley to date but will have to adapt to playing in unfamiliar surroundings when they travel to Italy without their legions of loyal fans.

The good news for England is their opponents Ukraine may still be suffering the consequences of having to play 120 minutes against Sweden on Tuesday.

Substitute Artem Dovbyk scored in stoppage time of extra-time to ensure his country avoided a penalty shoot-out and progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time.

Here’s our prediction for Ukraine v England ahead of their game today.

Ukraine v England prediction

Southgate urged caution against Germany with his defensive set-up and could continue his winning formula against Ukraine.

But the attacking talent at his disposal from the bench could see the likes of Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Phil Foden come off the bench and cause major problems for Ukraine.

England’s impressive win over Germany will mean little if they fail to deliver against Ukraine and, with Harry Maguire, John Stones and Jordan Pickford yet to put a foot wrong in the tournament, it’s hard to see anything but an England win.

Our prediction: Ukraine 0-2 England (11/2 at bet365)

Ukraine v England predicted team line-ups

Ukraine: Bushchan; Matviyenko, Kryvtsov, Zabarnyi; Zinchenko, Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Karavayev; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Rice, Phillips, Shaw; Sterling, Kane, Saka.

When is Ukraine v England?

Ukraine v England will kick-off at 8pm. You can watch it on BBC One with TV coverage starting at 7:30pm.

To find out who they will play next check out our full Euro 2020 fixtures. Plus, view our guide to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

Want more Euro 2020 content? We’ve got you covered – read on to find out every Euros winner throughout the history of the tournament, how many fans are attending Euro 2020 games this year, how VAR is being used at Euro 2020, if you can still get tickets to Euro 2020, or why Euro 2020 is not called Euro 2021.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.