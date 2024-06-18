Vincenzo Montella's team finished top of their qualifying group and boast some real quality in the form of Inter's Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Real Madrid teenager Arda Güler.

Scoring goals was an issue for them in qualifying, but they're still expected to edge out Czech Republic in Group H's battle for second place behind Portugal.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

More like this

On their Euros bow, the expectations are much lower for underdogs Georgia. They beat Greece on penalties in the Euro 2024 play-offs to reach a major tournament for the first time, and while they'll want to make the most of their opportunity, taking anything from their three group games would be viewed as a success.

The pressure will be on Turkey to get their tournament off to a strong start, but they'd be wise not to underestimate Georgia - not least because star attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has proven with Napoli he can trouble the best in Europe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Turkey v Georgia on TV and online.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

When is Turkey v Georgia?

Turkey v Georgia will take place on Tuesday 18th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Turkey v Georgia kick-off time

Turkey v Georgia will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Turkey v Georgia on?

Turkey v Georgia will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 4:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Turkey v Georgia online

You can also live stream Turkey v Georgia online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Turkey v Georgia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Turkey v Georgia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Turkey (3/4) Draw (13/5) Georgia (15/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.