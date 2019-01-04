It'll be no easy match for Spurs, away from home and with a Tranmere side who will have a huge and vocal support behind them at Prenton Park.

Anything can happen in the FA Cup, so it'll be interesting to see how this encounter pans out.

What time is the Tranmere Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur game?

Tranmere Rovers against Spurs will kick off at 7.45pm on Friday 4th January 2019.

How to watch Tranmere Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Prenton Park on Friday 4th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Tranmere Rovers win: 16/1

Tottenham Hotspur win: 2/11

Draw: 13/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

