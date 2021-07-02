Switzerland v Spain prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

Switzerland will be gunning for their second upset of the Euro 2020 fixtures when they take on Spain in St Petersburg in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

The Swiss stunned France (and everybody watching) after coming from two goals down to force the game to extra-time and then penalties.

Switzerland showed great character to dump out one of the favourites but will need to deliver a similar performance – this time without suspended captain Granit Xhaka – if they are to secure a semi-final spot.

Spain also endured 120 minutes of frantic football in their last-16 encounter as they ran out 5-3 winners over Croatia.

While questions will be asked about Spain’s defence, the fact there were five different goalscorers showcases the attacking talent Luis Enrique has at his disposal.

Here’s our prediction for Switzerland v Spain ahead of their game today.

Switzerland v Spain prediction

Switzerland will be looking to Xherdan Shaqiri for any sort of creativity once again but Spain’s talent in midfield means he won’t have much possession.

Spain’s frontline has caused defenders problems this tournament but it’s just a case of converting the chances and often they should have wrapped games up early.

With Morata gaining confidence following his tricky start, the former Chelsea forward will be hoping to fire his country to the semis and silence some of his critics.

Our prediction: Switzerland 0-1 Spain (13/2 at bet365)

Switzerland v Spain predicted team line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Mbabu, Freuler, Zakaria, Zuber; Shaqiri; Seferovic, Embolo.

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, Morata, Sarabia.

When is Switzerland v Spain?

Switzerland v Spain will kick-off at 5pm. You can watch it on ITV with TV coverage starting at 4:15pm.

To find out who they will play next check out our full Euro 2020 fixtures. Plus, view our guide to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

Want more Euro 2020 content? We’ve got you covered – read on to find out every Euros winner throughout the history of the tournament, how many fans are attending Euro 2020 games this year, how VAR is being used at Euro 2020, if you can still get tickets to Euro 2020, or why Euro 2020 is not called Euro 2021.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.