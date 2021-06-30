What channel is Switzerland v Spain Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Switzerland’s unlikely victory over France in the last-16 Euro 2020 fixtures has been rewarded with a clash against Luis Enrique’s Spain on Friday, with the Spanish themselves edging into the quarters after a nervy first knockout tie with Croatia.

The Swiss pulled off arguably the result of the tournament in beating France on penalties but bypassing Spain – even if they aren’t quite the Spain of old – will be no easy task.

Enrique’s outfit have ridden their luck at times in this tournament and, in fact, have drawn three of their four Euro 2020 fixtures inside 90 minutes so far.

Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres, however, have each scored twice in this tournament and pose a deadlier individual threat than anything the Swiss have in their ranks.

But boss Vladimir Petkovic has generated a strong team spirit within this camp that is as ready as ever to pull off another shock in these Euros. Whether they can overturn to might of Spain, however, remains to be seen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland v Spain on TV and online.

When is Switzerland v Spain on TV?

Switzerland v Spain will take place on Friday 2nd July 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Switzerland v Spain will kick off at 5pm.

Knockout stage matches will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Switzerland v Spain on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Switzerland v Spain online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Switzerland v Spain team news

Switzerland: Granit Xhaka is suspended for this clash after picking up two yellow cards already in the tournament.

His absence breaks up the midfield partnership with Remo Freuler and Petkovic will have to decide whether to replace Xhaka like-for-like or switch his formation around. Xherdan Shaqiri should start, although he may miss out to Mario Gavranovic in the XI.

Spain: Goalkeeper David De Gea will hope to be fit from injury to feature here after Unai Simon took his place for the Croatia game.

Enrique should go 4-3-3 again with Morata leading the line. Expect Sarabia and Torres to keep their places also.

Switzerland v Spain odds

Our prediction: Switzerland v Spain

Switzerland have been superb in this tournament but without the suspended Xhaka they may struggle to keep this impish Spain attack at bay. Indeed, with the likes of Torres and Pedri in the XI, Spain should create plenty of chances.

The worry for Spain, however, is their defence. The three conceded at the hands of Croatia were alarming and Enrique has struggled (bar the routine Slovakia game) to hand his players attacking freedom without sacrificing defensive solidity in the process. It caused a stalemate against Sweden in their opening tie.

Spain should pinch this game but it will likely be closer than the odds suggest. Don’t be surprised if Morata eventually takes a chance late on.

Our prediction: Switzerland 0-1 Spain (13/2 at bet365)

