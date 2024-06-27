Switzerland - in the knockouts of a major tournament for the sixth time in a row - avoided defeat in their three games in Group A, and would have pipped Germany to top spot had they not conceded a last-minute equaliser to Niclas Füllkrug last Sunday.

Italy winger Mattia Zaccagni scored at the death in the final game in Group B to earn a 1-1 draw with Croatia, which was enough to seal the runners-up spot, although the reigning European champions have already tasted defeat in this tournament after losing to Spain.

A meeting with either England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf awaits the winner next Saturday.

Switzerland v Italy predictions

Switzerland are a solid outfit with an experienced spine, and arguably performed above expectations by qualifying for the knockout stage with relative ease.

Italy huffed and puffed their way to the last 16, and lack the presence that they boasted three years ago when winning the trophy.

It is likely to be a nervy game, with both sides prioritising their defensive structure over attacking rhythms, but Switzerland were the better team in the group stage and could nick a tight match.

RadioTimes.com says... Switzerland 1-0 Italy

