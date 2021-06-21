What channel is Sweden v Poland Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sweden head into the final round of Group E Euro 2020 fixtures top of the group, while Poland sit bottom on one point needing a huge performance to progress to the last-16.

The Swedes have four points and are yet to concede a goal after drawing with Spain and beating Slovakia, while Poland find themselves in a tricky position following their shock defeat to Slovakia in their opener.

Robert Lewandowski rescued his side a much needed point against Spain last time out and he’ll be hoping to add to his tally by breaking through Sweden’s resilient defence here.

With Spain and Slovakia both able to progress into the latter stages too, this really is a wide-open group where the top two spots will go right down to the wire.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden v Poland on TV and online.

When is Sweden v Poland on TV?

Sweden v Poland will take place on Wednesday 23rd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Sweden v Poland will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Sweden v Poland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 4:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament, with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Sweden v Poland online

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sweden v Poland team news

Sweden: Coach Janne Andersson looks to have no major injury concerns in the lead up to this one and is expected to stick with the same starting XI he’s used in both matches so far.

Aleksandar Isak and Marcus Berg will once again lead the line up front.

Poland: Defender Jan Bednarek has a muscle problem and Jakub Moder is suffering with a knee injury.

Both are doubtful at the moment and will undergo further checks before Wednesday’s game.

Sweden v Poland odds

Our prediction: Sweden v Poland

Lewandowski found his rhythm last time out and is the man his country will be relying on to fire them through to the knockout stages.

But Sweden look solid at the back and are yet to concede a goal, meaning Poland can’t afford to waste any chances in front of goal.

The exciting young talent of Isak up front will cause Poland’s defence problems and this could be the match he has a decisive impact in to carry his team into the last-16.

Our prediction: Sweden 1-1 Poland (11/2 at bet365)

