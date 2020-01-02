Charlton are scrapping away in the relegation mix and know every point could make a huge difference when the season comes to the crunch in May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swansea v Charlton game on TV and online.

What time is Swansea v Charlton?

Swansea v Charlton will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

How to watch Swansea v Charlton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Swansea failed to make the most of a similar home match-up against 23rd-placed Barnsley at the weekend.

Steve Holland’s men are tough to break down but need to find a way to break down the teams they are expected to beat if they are to compete for promotion this year.

Prediction: Swansea 1-0 Charlton