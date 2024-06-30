That could yet be topped if Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and his teammates, who to a man were outstanding on Wednesday evening, can topple one of the favourites to win Euro 2024.

Spain are the only side to win all three of their games on their way to the knockout stages – proving too good for Croatia, Italy and Albania as they topped Group B without conceding a goal.

In young wing duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, they look to have the firepower to go all the way, but all the pressure will be on them against neutrals' favourites Georgia.

The winner of Germany v Denmark waits in the next round, while Belgium, France and Portugal are also on this side of the draw, so Luis de la Fuente may be keen for his team to send a message on Sunday - but this is tournament football, and nothing is a given.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Spain v Georgia on TV and online.

When is Spain v Georgia?

Spain v Georgia will take place on Sunday 30th June 2024.

Spain v Georgia kick-off time

Spain v Georgia will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Spain v Georgia on?

Spain v Georgia will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Spain v Georgia online

You can also live stream Spain v Georgia online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Spain v Georgia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Spain v Georgia odds

