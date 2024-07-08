They continued their 100 per cent winning record by knocking out the hosts in a barnstorming clash on Friday evening. Dani Olmo gave them an early lead but Germany fought back to take the game to extra-time, with Mikel Merino coming off the bench to bag a late, late winner.

The quarter-final took its toll on Luis de la Fuente's squad, however, and those injuries and suspensions may push the balance back in France's favour.

Didier Deschamps' side have not looked anywhere near as fluid or impressive as Spain but just as we've seen in previous tournaments, they know how to get the job done in big games. That was the case against Portugal as they came out on top – qualifying on penalties after the game had finished goalless.

The winner will punch their ticket for the final in Berlin on Sunday, where either England or the Netherlands will be waiting for them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Spain v France on TV and online.

Spain v France predictions

Spain have enjoyed a much stronger tournament so far but there really is no substitute for experience when it comes to big games like this and that's where Deschamps' squad might just have the edge on Tuesday evening.

With some key players missing for Spain, Les Bleus might just be able to find the one or two moments of magic to get through to their second Euros final in eight years.

RadioTimes.com says... Spain 1-2 France

