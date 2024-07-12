Ollie Watkins was the hero in Wednesday's semi-final as England left it late to beat the Netherlands 2-1. They have had an answer for everything that Euro 2024 has thrown at them so far but know that their biggest challenge is still to come.

Spain are the tournament's top scorers and have won every single game on their way to the final – playing some brilliant football along the way. They edged out France in the semi-final and knocked out hosts Germany with some late drama of their own in the quarters.

They will be the favourites ahead of Sunday but anything can happen in a final and this England team simply don't know when they're beaten.

Spain v England team news

Spain v England team news

It's good news for Spain, who are able to welcome back two of their first-choice back four for Sunday's game – Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand were both suspended for the France game but are back available.

Alvaro Morata looks set to come through injury worries – having been taken out by a security guard in the aftermath of the semi-final – to start again, while with Pedri still out Dani Olmo comes into the XI.

England are free of injury and suspension concerns, bar ongoing questions over Harry Kane's fitness. It would be a huge shock for the Three Lions skipper to lose his place, even after Watkins's winner.

Luke Shaw's introduction at halftime against the Netherlands could signal he is in line to start the final but you wonder whether risk-averse Southgate may opt for Kieran Trippier, not least given the threat that Spain's wide players pose.

Spain v England predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

