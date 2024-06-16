Denmark are the side expected to push the Three Lions closest in Group C, and they will be out for some revenge after their defeat in the semi-finals at Euro 2020.

Man Utd striker Rasmus Højlund is their key weapon, but it's a tight-knit and experienced squad packed full of proven quality, which is why they're tipped to reach the knockout stages.

Slovenia, meanwhile, are searching for their first win at the Euros after qualifying for the tournament for the first time in 24 years.

Lightning quick forward Benjamin Šeško will worry any defence, while Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak represents a top quality last line of defence.

Their only two defeats in qualifying came against the Danes, but a victory on Sunday would mean much more than just revenge, and would represent a major step toward reaching the knockout stages at a major tournament for the first time in their history.

When is Slovenia v Denmark?

Slovenia v Denmark will take place on Sunday 16th June 2024.

Slovenia v Denmark kick-off time

Slovenia v Denmark will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Slovenia v Denmark on?

Slovenia v Denmark will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4:10pm.

How to live stream Slovenia v Denmark online

You can also live stream Slovenia v Denmark online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Slovenia v Denmark on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Slovenia v Denmark odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Slovenia (17/4) Draw (5/2) Denmark (8/11)*

Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

