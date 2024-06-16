What channel is Slovenia v Denmark Euro 2024 match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Slovenia v Denmark in Euro 2024, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
The MHP Arena in Stuttgart will play host to the Euro 2024 Group C opener on Sunday as Slovenia face Denmark.
It'll be all eyes on England later that evening when they take on Serbia, but Gareth Southgate's side will get a first look at their other competition in the group ahead of kick-off.
Denmark are the side expected to push the Three Lions closest in Group C, and they will be out for some revenge after their defeat in the semi-finals at Euro 2020.
Man Utd striker Rasmus Højlund is their key weapon, but it's a tight-knit and experienced squad packed full of proven quality, which is why they're tipped to reach the knockout stages.
Slovenia, meanwhile, are searching for their first win at the Euros after qualifying for the tournament for the first time in 24 years.
Lightning quick forward Benjamin Šeško will worry any defence, while Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak represents a top quality last line of defence.
Their only two defeats in qualifying came against the Danes, but a victory on Sunday would mean much more than just revenge, and would represent a major step toward reaching the knockout stages at a major tournament for the first time in their history.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Slovenia v Denmark on TV and online.
When is Slovenia v Denmark?
Slovenia v Denmark will take place on Sunday 16th June 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Slovenia v Denmark kick-off time
Slovenia v Denmark will kick off at 5pm.
What TV channel is Slovenia v Denmark on?
Slovenia v Denmark will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4:10pm.
Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.
How to live stream Slovenia v Denmark online
You can also live stream Slovenia v Denmark online via ITVX.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Listen to Slovenia v Denmark on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Slovenia v Denmark odds
