Ukraine, meanwhile, endured a disastrous start, as they suffered a 3-0 loss to Romania and failed to create many clear-cut chances for the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Artem Dovbyk.

Blue and Yellow boss Serhiy Rebrov must decide whether to make changes to the XI that started the heavy defeat, although Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko remains doubtful with an ankle injury.

If Slovakia claim another win then they will be celebrating a place in the last 16 for the second time in their history, should Belgium fail to beat Romania on Saturday evening, while Ukraine really need to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of a top-two finish alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Slovakia v Ukraine on TV and online.

When is Slovakia v Ukraine?

Slovakia v Ukraine will take place on Friday 21st June 2024.

Slovakia v Ukraine kick-off time

Slovakia v Ukraine will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Slovakia v Ukraine on?

Slovakia v Ukraine will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 1:30pm.

How to live stream Slovakia v Ukraine online

You can also live stream Slovakia v Ukraine online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Slovakia v Ukraine on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Slovakia v Ukraine odds

