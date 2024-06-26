Slovakia kicked off their campaign with a shock 1-0 victory against Belgium before losing 2-1 to Ukraine - their first defeat in five - and head coach Francesco Calzona could be tempted to name the same starting XI for the third match in a row.

Romania dished out a 3-0 defeat to Ukraine in their opening fixture before being brought back down to earth by last Saturday's 2-0 loss to Belgium, and winger Florinel Coman will be hoping to replace Valentin Mihăilă in the line up.

An easier opponent in the next stage of the competition is likely to be awaiting the team that finishes first in Group E, so the two teams should be gunning for all three points in a bid to top the pile.

When is Slovakia v Romania?

Slovakia v Romania will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2024.

Slovakia v Romania kick-off time

Slovakia v Romania will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Slovakia v Romania on?

Slovakia v Romania will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 4:45pm.

How to live stream Slovakia v Romania online

You can also live stream Slovakia v Romania online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Slovakia v Romania on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Slovakia v Romania odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Slovakia (2/1) Draw (11/10) Romania (3/1)*

