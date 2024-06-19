Clarke's side will have seen the Germany clash as a free hit due to the hosts' superior quality. However, Scotland will be going into Wednesday's showdown against Switzerland knowing they need a point - or potentially three - before they turn their attention to Hungary in their final group game.

If Scotland can beat Switzerland and Hungary, they will likely progress into the knockout stages behind Germany, who look set to win all three of their Group A matches. A draw and a win could be good enough depending on results elsewhere.

Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in their opening group clash thanks to goals from Kwadwo Duah, Michel Aebischer and Breel Embolo. Murat Yakin's side will be desperate to get another three points on the board before they face Germany on Sunday night.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Scotland v Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Scotland v Switzerland predictions

Although Scotland will be desperate to get a result on Wednesday, Switzerland might just have too much quality for Clarke's side.

Switzerland had 15 shots, with seven of them going on target, against Hungary, and their back three of Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez is solid, with Granit Xhaka in midfield as added protection. We fancy Yakin's men to just edge it.

RadioTimes.com says... Scotland 1-2 Switzerland

