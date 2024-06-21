Steve Clarke's side were hammered 5-1 by hosts Germany in the opener and drew 1-1 with Switzerland, who are now on course to finish second in the group unless there is a significant goal difference swing.

It won't be easy for Scotland, however, as Hungary are scrapping to keep their own Euro 2024 dreams alive after back-to-back defeats.

Some tipped Marco Rossi's team as dark horses ahead of the tournament, but they struggled to get going in a 3-1 loss to Switzerland and then were outclassed by Germany.

They will see Sunday as an opportunity to make amends, but will need to win and hope results elsewhere go their way if they're to reach the knockout stages against the odds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Scotland v Hungary on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Hungary?

Scotland v Hungary will take place on Sunday 23rd June 2024.

Scotland v Hungary kick-off time

Scotland v Hungary will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Hungary on?

Scotland v Hungary will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Hungary online

You can also live stream Scotland v Hungary online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Scotland v Hungary on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Scotland v Hungary odds

