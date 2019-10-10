Only San Marino sit below Scotland, with a nine-point gap separating Clarke’s men from second-placed Russia.

Russia beat Scotland 2-1 at Hampden Park during the last international break in September and can put pressure on table-toppers Belgium with a win here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Russia v Scotland game on TV and online.

What time is the Russia v Scotland game?

Russia v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 10th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Russia v Scotland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Russia have been ruthless in Group I so far with 18 goals to their name in just six games, and they have conceded just four.

The 2018 World Cup hosts have won their last five in a row, and will be too strong for Scotland to get near them in Moscow.

Prediction: Russia 3-0 Scotland