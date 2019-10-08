Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch every event on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC and more
RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.
Sport on TV in 2019 calendar
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
October
Until 6th Oct: Athletics World Championships (BBC)
Athletics World Championships preview, TV listings, timetable of events
Until 2nd Nov: Rugby World Cup 2019 (ITV)
Tournament preview, TV guide, fixture list
10-15th: Euro 2020 qualifiers (ITV/Sky Sports/NOW TV)
12th: Super League Grand Final (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
13th: F1 – Japanese Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
Race preview, UK times, TV guide
19th: Horse racing – Ascot Champions Day
22nd: NBA 2019/20 season begins (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
Season preview, UK TV guide, fixture list
27th: F1 – Mexican Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
November
1st-3rd Dec: Cricket – England tour of New Zealand
3rd: F1 – United States Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
11-17th: ATP Tennis finals (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
14-19th: Euro 2020 qualifiers (ITV/Sky Sports/NOW TV)
17th: F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
18-24th: Davis Cup tennis (BBC)
26th-8th Dec: UK Snooker Championship (BBC/Eurosport)
December
1st: F1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
7th: Boxing – Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr (Sky Sports Box Office)
Fight preview, UK start time, TV guide