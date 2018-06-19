Egypt will see this match as a chance at redemption, they’ve yet to win a World Cup match in their history, though they’ll be sweating on Salah’s fitness. His return would give the side a much-needed boost and dramatically increase their quality. Should he be unable to play a significant part, their World Cup campaign would be in serious jeopardy.

Russia on the other hand will want to keep the party rolling. Winger Denis Cheryshev will be hungry to add more goals to his tally after a brace in the opener. Should Salah remain out of contention then expect a tight affair as both teams will view this game as a vital three points to keep pace with group favourites Uruguay.

When is the Russia v Egypt World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place on Tuesday 19th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Which players are in the Russia and Egypt World Cup squads?

Russia

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Club Brugge), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg).

Defenders: Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), Fedor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semenov (Akhmat Grozny), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg).

Midfielders: Yuri Gazinskiy (Krasnodar), Alexsandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg), Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit St Petersburg), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow), Alexsandr Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

Strikers: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fedor Smolov (Krasnodar).

Egypt

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly).

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC).

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, (Zamalek), Abdallah Said (Al Ahli), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa).

Strikers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Shikabala (Zamalek), Amr Warda (Atromitos), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ittihad).

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

What are the latest odds?

